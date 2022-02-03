Truist Financial Cuts Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Price Target to $75.00

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GILD. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Argus raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $76.67.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Shares of GILD opened at $65.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $82.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Gilead Sciences has a 12 month low of $61.39 and a 12 month high of $74.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.78.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $963,740.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,504,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $181,888,000 after buying an additional 67,209 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 115,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,383,000 after buying an additional 8,390 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 7,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $677,000. Institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

See Also: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.