Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $151.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Cullen/Frost have outperformed the industry over the past year. The company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters. The fourth-quarter results reflect a rise in revenues and deposit balances. Improving loan and deposit balances on the back of economic growth are expected to boost margins. The company’s efforts to enhance its presence in the lucrative Texas markets via strategic branch openings and initiatives to further diversify its consumer loan portfolio will likely support loan-portfolio growth. Backed by a solid balance sheet position, Cullen/Frost’s capital-deployments seem sustainable. However, rising operating costs and a significant exposure to commercial loans might impede bottom-line growth. Any continuation of deterioration in credit quality will be concerning.”

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Stephens upped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $157.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $136.00.

NYSE CFR opened at $140.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.59. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12 month low of $92.54 and a 12 month high of $143.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $349.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.93 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 31.19%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is 44.38%.

In related news, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 36,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.88, for a total transaction of $4,933,910.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carol Jean Severyn sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.37, for a total value of $1,007,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,504,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,477,000 after buying an additional 14,499 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,424,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $271,549,000 after buying an additional 71,745 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,739,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,059,000 after buying an additional 71,727 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 913,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,316,000 after buying an additional 115,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 864,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,548,000 after buying an additional 50,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

