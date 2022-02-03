AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AstroNova, Inc. provides data visualization technologies. The company designs, manufactures, distributes and services products which acquire, store, analyze and present data in multiple formats. The Product Identification segment offers hardware and software products and associated consumables. Test and Measurement segment includes suite of products and services which acquire and record electronic signal data from local and networked sensors. Its brand includes QuickLabel(R). AstroNova, Inc., formerly known as Astro-Med, Inc., is based in WEST WARWICK, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of AstroNova from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, December 20th.

ALOT opened at $13.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.37. AstroNova has a 1-year low of $10.57 and a 1-year high of $18.52. The company has a market cap of $100.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.73.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). AstroNova had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $28.86 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AstroNova will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AstroNova by 24.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 15,813 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in AstroNova by 47.2% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 88,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 28,500 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in AstroNova by 4.6% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 451,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,285,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in AstroNova by 39.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AstroNova during the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors own 48.70% of the company’s stock.

AstroNova Company Profile

AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.

