Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $76.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Marvell is benefiting from solid demand for its storage and networking chips from the 5G infrastructure and data-center end markets. Strong supply-chain executions are helping it to address the strong demand from cloud datacenters for its Smart NICs and security adapters. Moreover, the wireless infrastructure business is showing signs of improvements. Also, recent acquisition of Inphi Corporation is boosting the top line. Further, the storage business is steadily recovering from coronavirus impacts. The stock has outperformed the industry over the past year. However, Marvell has warned that the industry-wide supply constraints and a pause in 5G deployment in China would adversely impact its near-term results. Also, the U.S. government's export restriction on certain Chinese customers is likely to continue to be an overhang on the top line.”

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $98.92.

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $74.08 on Wednesday. Marvell Technology has a 1 year low of $37.92 and a 1 year high of $93.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $62.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.77, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.95.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -45.28%.

In other news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 872 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $63,376.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 224,957 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $16,327,379.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 651,850 shares of company stock valued at $50,696,544 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,625,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,861,119,000 after purchasing an additional 16,279,088 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,661,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,238,317,000 after acquiring an additional 11,621,273 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,843,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,764,839,000 after acquiring an additional 6,222,814 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,998,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,049,873,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,489,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $813,558,000 after acquiring an additional 170,126 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marvell Technology (MRVL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.