Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Talaris Therapeutics Inc. is a late-clinical stage cell therapy company. It involved in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation with the potential to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation, certain severe autoimmune diseases and certain severe non-malignant blood, immune and metabolic disorders. Talaris Therapeutics Inc. is based in BOSTON. “

Get Talaris Therapeutics alerts:

TALS has been the subject of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Talaris Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Talaris Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.50.

NASDAQ TALS opened at $8.81 on Wednesday. Talaris Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.26 and a one year high of $19.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.79.

Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Talaris Therapeutics will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,832,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,146,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,047,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,536,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Talaris Therapeutics by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 814,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,040,000 after purchasing an additional 103,163 shares during the last quarter. 62.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Talaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Talaris Therapeutics (TALS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Talaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.