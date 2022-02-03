Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alpha Teknova Inc. is a provider of critical reagents for the development and production of biopharmaceutical products including drug therapies, novel vaccines and molecular diagnostics. Alpha Teknova Inc. is based in HOLLISTER, Calif. “

Separately, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Alpha Teknova from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.67.

TKNO opened at $14.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 17.19 and a current ratio of 17.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.24 and its 200 day moving average is $20.79. Alpha Teknova has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $30.89.

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $9.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Alpha Teknova will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Teknova in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Teknova during the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Teknova in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Teknova in the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Alpha Teknova in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. 25.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpha Teknova Company Profile

Alpha Teknova, Inc provides reagents for bioprocessing, bioproduction, and molecular diagnostics. The company's reagents enable the discovery, research, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. It offers liquid culture, dry culture, agar, and animal-free media, as well as pre-poured plates, biological buffers, solutions, chemicals, and various treated and certified waters.

