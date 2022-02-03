Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $27.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TRI Pointe Group, Inc. is involved in the design, construction and sale of single-family homes. The company’s operating portfolio includes Maracay Homes in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia. TRI Pointe Group, Inc., formerly known as Tri Pointe Homes, Inc., is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.25.

Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $24.25 on Wednesday. Tri Pointe Homes has a 12 month low of $17.84 and a 12 month high of $28.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 63.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 65.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 20.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

