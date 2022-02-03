Short Interest in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) Rises By 47.9%

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, an increase of 47.9% from the December 31st total of 683,000 shares. Currently, 7.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 341,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Build-A-Bear Workshop stock opened at $18.02 on Thursday. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $23.50. The company has a market cap of $294.23 million, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.37.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.55. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 36.85%. The company had revenue of $95.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Build-A-Bear Workshop will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th.

Build-A-Bear Workshop announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase up to 9.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Maxine Clark sold 9,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $195,653.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Kretchmar sold 65,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total transaction of $1,432,611.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,520 shares of company stock worth $2,132,730. 14.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cannell Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,343,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,757,000 after acquiring an additional 55,138 shares during the last quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,153,361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,878,000 after acquiring an additional 266,043 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 598,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,352,000 after acquiring an additional 5,679 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 376,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,372,000 after acquiring an additional 37,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 290,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. 56.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer, which offers interactive retail-entertainment experiences. It operates through following segments: Direct-To-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. The Direct-To-Consumer segment offers company-owned retail stores located in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Denmark, China, and e-commerce sites.

