Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a growth of 49.2% from the December 31st total of 5,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 20,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

In related news, CEO Brian O. Casey acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.75 per share, with a total value of $50,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group during the 4th quarter worth $9,933,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 181,123 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,067,000 after buying an additional 65,469 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group during the 3rd quarter worth $190,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 354,815 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,741,000 after buying an additional 28,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 24,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. 54.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Westwood Holdings Group stock opened at $17.69 on Thursday. Westwood Holdings Group has a 52 week low of $11.97 and a 52 week high of $27.01. The firm has a market cap of $146.92 million, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.70.

About Westwood Holdings Group

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

