Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) Short Interest Up 45.9% in January

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 190,200 shares, a growth of 45.9% from the December 31st total of 130,400 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARDS opened at $2.01 on Thursday. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $8.47. The company has a market capitalization of $28.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.20.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($1.43). The business had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aridis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

ARDS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 33.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 10,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 14.17% of the company’s stock.

About Aridis Pharmaceuticals

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies, or mAbs, to treat life-threatening infections. Its products include AR-301, AR-101, AR-501, AR-712, AR-701, AR-401, AR-105 and AR-201. The company was founded by Eric J.

