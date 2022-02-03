Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) vs. AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) Head to Head Survey

Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) and AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Valeo alerts:

This table compares Valeo and AEye’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valeo $18.77 billion 0.37 -$1.24 billion N/A N/A AEye N/A N/A -$2.88 million N/A N/A

AEye has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Valeo.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Valeo and AEye, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valeo 1 4 6 0 2.45 AEye 0 0 3 0 3.00

AEye has a consensus price target of $14.67, indicating a potential upside of 431.40%. Given AEye’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AEye is more favorable than Valeo.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Valeo shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Valeo and AEye’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valeo N/A N/A N/A AEye N/A -32.54% -7.43%

Summary

Valeo beats AEye on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Valeo

Valeo SE is engaged in the design, production, and sale of components, integrated systems, and modules for the automobile industry. It operates through following business segments: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems segment deals with electrical, transmission, engine management, air management, and hybrid/electric vehicle systems. The Thermal Systems segment manufactures systems, modules, and components for climate control and front-end modules. The Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems segment develops interior controls, driving assistance, interior electronics, and access mechanisms. The Visibility Systems segment manufactures lighting and wiper systems. The company was founded on February 10, 1923 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About AEye

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III is based in New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Valeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.