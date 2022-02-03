Zacks: Brokerages Expect Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $61.40 Million

Brokerages predict that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) will post $61.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Inspired Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $60.50 million and the highest is $62.50 million. Inspired Entertainment reported sales of $71.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment will report full-year sales of $203.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $202.40 million to $204.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $275.83 million, with estimates ranging from $272.60 million to $279.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Inspired Entertainment.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $77.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INSE. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INSE. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 291.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $118,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Inspired Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 61.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,031 shares in the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INSE stock opened at $12.70 on Thursday. Inspired Entertainment has a 1 year low of $6.14 and a 1 year high of $15.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.48.

About Inspired Entertainment

Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a global games technology company, which engages in the provision of virtual sports, mobile gaming, and server-based gaming systems. The firm operates through the Virtual Sports and Server Based Gaming segments. The Virtual Sports segment offers ultra-high-definition games that create an always-on sports wagering experience.

