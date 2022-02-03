Calix (NYSE:CALX) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calix (NYSE:CALX) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $56.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Calix provides the cloud, software platforms, systems and services required for communications service providers to simplify their business, excite their subscribers and grow their value. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CALX. TheStreet cut shares of Calix from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Calix from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Calix from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Westpark Capital lifted their price target on shares of Calix from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Calix from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.88.

CALX opened at $50.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.67. Calix has a 1-year low of $31.31 and a 1-year high of $80.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.42.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $176.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.92 million. Calix had a net margin of 35.09% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Calix will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Calix news, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total value of $1,618,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock worth $4,750,250 in the last three months. 16.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its stake in Calix by 3.0% in the third quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 7,090 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Calix by 0.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Calix by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,449 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Calix by 2.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,007 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Calix by 0.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,235 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

