Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Lifted to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) was upgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $141.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $171.00. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.40% from the company’s current price.

MRTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mirati Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $118.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.91. Mirati Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $106.14 and a fifty-two week high of $214.43.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.87) by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $71.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 million. The business’s revenue was up 528.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.96) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics will post -10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Julie M. Cherrington sold 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.07, for a total transaction of $171,203.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charles M. Baum sold 47,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $6,287,572.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,180 shares of company stock worth $8,305,607 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 16,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 51.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 262,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,407,000 after buying an additional 89,329 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 69.0% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 57,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,240,000 after buying an additional 23,344 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $4,615,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. grew its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 41.2% in the third quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $212,292,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

