Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $105.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Dorman Products, Inc. is a leading supplier of Dealer Exclusive replacement parts to the Automotive, Medium and Heavy Duty Aftermarkets. Dorman products are marketed under the Dorman, OE Solutions, HELP!, AutoGrade, First Stop, Conduct-Tite, TECHoice, Dorman Hybrid Drive Batteries and Dorman HD Solutions brand names. “

NASDAQ:DORM opened at $93.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.80. Dorman Products has a twelve month low of $88.43 and a twelve month high of $122.96.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dorman Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Dorman Products by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,811 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Dorman Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,014,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Dorman Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $640,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in Dorman Products by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,295 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

