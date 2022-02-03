Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $105.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock.
According to Zacks, “Dorman Products, Inc. is a leading supplier of Dealer Exclusive replacement parts to the Automotive, Medium and Heavy Duty Aftermarkets. Dorman products are marketed under the Dorman, OE Solutions, HELP!, AutoGrade, First Stop, Conduct-Tite, TECHoice, Dorman Hybrid Drive Batteries and Dorman HD Solutions brand names. “
NASDAQ:DORM opened at $93.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.80. Dorman Products has a twelve month low of $88.43 and a twelve month high of $122.96.
Dorman Products Company Profile
Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.
