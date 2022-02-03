Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $127.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Fabrinet provides precision optical, electro-mechanical and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers of complex products, such as optical communication components, modules and sub-systems, industrial lasers and sensors. The Company offers a broad range of advanced optical capabilities across the entire manufacturing process, including process engineering, design for manufacturability, supply chain management, manufacturing, final assembly and test. Fabrinet manufactures, assembles, and tests products for customers at its main manufacturing facilities in Bangkok, Thailand. The Company designs and manufactures its own bulk optical materials and components at its facilities in Fuzhou, the People’s Republic of China, and New Jersey, USA. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Fabrinet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley upped their target price on Fabrinet from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on Fabrinet from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $100.75.

FN stock opened at $101.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 0.88. Fabrinet has a one year low of $77.30 and a one year high of $126.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.08.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.04. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 8.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fabrinet news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total transaction of $104,094.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cartica Management LLC bought a new stake in Fabrinet during the second quarter worth approximately $10,870,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 5.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 33.1% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 95.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

