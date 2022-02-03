Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $23.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Stora Enso is an integrated forest products company producing magazine papers, newsprint, fine papers and packaging boards, areas in which the Group is a global market leader. Stora Enso also conducts extensive sawmilling operations. To strengthen its market position and better serve customers in the United States, the company acquired the U.S.-based, Consolidated Papers, Inc. in 2000. “

Get Stora Enso Oyj alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SEOAY. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an underweight rating on the stock. Danske upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.55.

Stora Enso Oyj stock opened at $20.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.27. Stora Enso Oyj has a 1 year low of $15.96 and a 1 year high of $20.95.

Stora Enso Oyj Company Profile

Stora Enso Oyj engages in the manufacturing and marketing of newsprint, book paper, magazine paper, fine paper, consumer board, industrial packaging, and wood products. It operates through the following divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops and provides consumer packaging boards for printing and packaging applications.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stora Enso Oyj (SEOAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stora Enso Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stora Enso Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.