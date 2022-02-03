L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $92.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “At L’Oréal, they have made cosmetics the focus of all their energy and know-how for nearly a century. They are fully committed to putting their expertise and research resources to work for the well-being of men and women, in all their diversity, around the world. “

Get L'Oréal alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LRLCY. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of L’Oréal from €435.00 ($488.76) to €450.00 ($505.62) in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of L’Oréal from €430.00 ($483.15) to €450.00 ($505.62) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $330.67.

Shares of LRLCY opened at $86.05 on Wednesday. L’Oréal has a twelve month low of $70.73 and a twelve month high of $97.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.07.

About L’Oréal

L’Oréal SA engages in the manufacture and sale of beauty and hair products. It operates through the following segments: Skincare and Sun Protection, Makeup, Haircare, Hair Coloring, Fragrances, and Others. The Others segment includes hygiene products as well as sales by American professional distributors with non-Group brands.

Read More: How Short Selling Works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on L’Oréal (LRLCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for L'Oréal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Oréal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.