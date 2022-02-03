Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF)

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Adevinta ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a 175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Adevinta ASA in a report on Friday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Adevinta ASA from 221.00 to 211.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Adevinta ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Adevinta ASA in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $170.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADEVF opened at $10.41 on Wednesday. Adevinta ASA has a 12 month low of $10.41 and a 12 month high of $19.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.87.

Adevinta ASA operates as an online classifieds company in France, Spain, rest of Europe, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 30 online classified marketplaces in generalist, real estate, cars, consumer goods, jobs, and other categories across a range of Websites and mobile applications in 16 countries.

