Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target Lowered to $600.00 at Barclays

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $625.00 to $600.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $665.00 to $603.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wolfe Research lowered Charter Communications from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $712.00 to $621.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $650.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BNP Paribas lowered Charter Communications from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Charter Communications from $870.00 to $860.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $758.38.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

CHTR stock opened at $600.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $624.50 and its 200 day moving average is $699.87. The stock has a market cap of $107.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.97. Charter Communications has a 1-year low of $549.59 and a 1-year high of $825.62.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $2.02. The company had revenue of $13.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 20.47%. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 31.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total value of $29,068,100.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher L. Winfrey purchased 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $591.96 per share, with a total value of $1,627,890.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth $381,000. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth $20,211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.