Brokers Issue Forecasts for CVB Financial Corp.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CVBF)

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of CVB Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 31st. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.29. Wedbush also issued estimates for CVB Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

CVBF stock opened at $22.31 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.55. CVB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $18.72 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.45.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 45.41%. The firm had revenue of $114.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 84,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

