Equities Analysts Set Expectations for East Japan Railway’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:EJPRY)

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for East Japan Railway in a research note issued on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.53) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.36).

Shares of EJPRY opened at $10.16 on Wednesday. East Japan Railway has a 12-month low of $9.29 and a 12-month high of $13.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.55.

East Japan Railway Co engages in the business of railway transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Retails and Services, Real Estate and Hotels, and Others. The Transportation segment handles the transportation business centered on railway business. It also manages travel, cleaning maintenance, station operation, railway car manufacturing, and railway car maintenance businesses.

