Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Shares Gap Up to $107.74

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $107.74, but opened at $119.25. Silvergate Capital shares last traded at $112.50, with a volume of 7,898 shares.

A number of research firms have commented on SI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Silvergate Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Silvergate Capital from $181.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Silvergate Capital from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, raised their price target on Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silvergate Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.10.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29 and a beta of 2.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.06). Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 44.71% and a return on equity of 8.87%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dennis S. Frank sold 25,000 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.88, for a total value of $5,497,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ben Reynolds sold 3,000 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,539 shares of company stock worth $8,035,453. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 8.2% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 50.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 33.3% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 1.6% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 152.8% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile (NYSE:SI)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.