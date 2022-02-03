Opsens (CVE:OPS) Given a C$6.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$6.00 target price on Opsens (CVE:OPS) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Opsens from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 31st.

Opsens stock opened at C$1.39 on Wednesday. Opsens has a twelve month low of C$1.11 and a twelve month high of C$1.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.39.

In related news, Senior Officer Robin Villeneuve sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.06, for a total value of C$103,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$61,800.

Opsens Inc provides fiber optic sensing technology. The Company operates through two segments: Medical and Industrial. In Medical segment, the Company focuses on the measure of Fractional Flow Reserve (FFR) in interventional cardiology. In Industrial segment, it develops, manufactures and installs fiber optic sensing solutions for critical applications, such as the monitoring of oil wells and other industrial applications.

