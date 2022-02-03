K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Given a €20.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €20.00 ($22.47) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SDF has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €17.10 ($19.21) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Warburg Research set a €17.00 ($19.10) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.00 ($16.85) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €20.00 ($22.47) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.50 ($11.80) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €14.63 ($16.44).

ETR SDF opened at €17.51 ($19.67) on Wednesday. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €8.03 ($9.02) and a 12 month high of €18.97 ($21.31). The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €16.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €14.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion and a PE ratio of 1.32.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

