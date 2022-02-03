Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Price Target to GBX 67

Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 75 ($1.01) to GBX 67 ($0.90) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 90 ($1.21) to GBX 80 ($1.08) and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and set a GBX 65 ($0.87) target price on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Tullow Oil to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 62 ($0.83) to GBX 79 ($1.06) in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.81) target price on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 65 ($0.87) price objective on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 69.50 ($0.93).

LON TLW opened at GBX 50.14 ($0.67) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £717.83 million and a PE ratio of 4.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 48.36 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 47.49. Tullow Oil has a 1 year low of GBX 28.27 ($0.38) and a 1 year high of GBX 66.22 ($0.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

In related news, insider Sheila Khama purchased 7,070 shares of Tullow Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 48 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of £3,393.60 ($4,562.52).

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio comprised 53 licenses in 11 countries with 28 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

