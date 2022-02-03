Baader Bank Analysts Give Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) a €33.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €33.00 ($37.08) price target on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €35.00 ($39.33) price target on Evonik Industries in a report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €38.00 ($42.70) price target on Evonik Industries in a report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group set a €34.00 ($38.20) price target on Evonik Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($33.71) price target on Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($32.58) price target on Evonik Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Evonik Industries currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €33.32 ($37.44).

Evonik Industries stock opened at €29.26 ($32.88) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €28.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is €28.29. Evonik Industries has a 12-month low of €26.78 ($30.09) and a 12-month high of €32.97 ($37.04).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

