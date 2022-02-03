Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $18.56

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.56 and last traded at $18.56, with a volume of 4684 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.01.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HMHC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.54. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a net margin of 16.63% and a negative return on equity of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $417.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.29 million. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, EVP Michael Edmund Evans sold 2,229 shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $39,007.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,261,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the fourth quarter worth approximately $660,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 69,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 19,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,412,000. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co engages in the provision of pre-K-12 education solutions, delivering content, technology, services, and media. It operates through the following segments: Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms and services.

