Glen Eagle Resources (CVE:GER) Trading 20% Higher

Glen Eagle Resources Inc. (CVE:GER)’s stock price traded up 20% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 156,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 371,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The firm has a market cap of C$8.03 million and a PE ratio of -2.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.07.

Glen Eagle Resources Company Profile (CVE:GER)

Glen Eagle Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mining properties. The company holds a 100% interest in the Moose Lake phosphate property located in St-Jean Lake area, Quebec; and 80% interest in Piedra Dorada mining concession located in the rich mining district of El Corpus in Honduras.

