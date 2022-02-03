Critical Analysis: Mitesco (OTCMKTS:MITI) & Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD)

Mitesco (OTCMKTS:MITI) and Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Mitesco alerts:

This table compares Mitesco and Walker & Dunlop’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mitesco N/A N/A -$2.86 million ($0.04) -4.53 Walker & Dunlop $1.08 billion 3.86 $246.18 million $8.32 15.71

Walker & Dunlop has higher revenue and earnings than Mitesco. Mitesco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Walker & Dunlop, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Mitesco and Walker & Dunlop’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mitesco N/A -2,552.31% -175.86% Walker & Dunlop 22.44% 20.46% 6.19%

Risk & Volatility

Mitesco has a beta of -1.27, indicating that its share price is 227% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Walker & Dunlop has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Mitesco and Walker & Dunlop, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mitesco 0 0 0 0 N/A Walker & Dunlop 0 0 5 0 3.00

Walker & Dunlop has a consensus price target of $135.80, suggesting a potential upside of 3.93%. Given Walker & Dunlop’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Walker & Dunlop is more favorable than Mitesco.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Mitesco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.2% of Walker & Dunlop shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Mitesco shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of Walker & Dunlop shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Walker & Dunlop beats Mitesco on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mitesco Company Profile

Mitesco, Inc. engages in the development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals. It offers pharmaceutical formulations for both the human and veterinary market. The firm also focuses on the development of software applications in the healthcare arena, including telemedicine; and consideration of services offering using blockchain encryption technology for various aspects of the healthcare industry. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Receive News & Ratings for Mitesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.