Ballard Power Systems Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 19,164 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 440% compared to the average volume of 3,551 call options.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BLDP. Raymond James set a $25.00 price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ballard Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.39.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLDP. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the third quarter worth $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter worth $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter worth $41,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 66.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLDP stock opened at $10.06 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.15 and a 200-day moving average of $14.59. The company has a quick ratio of 20.12, a current ratio of 20.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ballard Power Systems has a 12-month low of $8.57 and a 12-month high of $42.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.93 and a beta of 1.58.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.71% and a negative net margin of 88.24%. The company had revenue of $25.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

See Also: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.