Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Short Interest Down 22.5% in January

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, a drop of 22.5% from the December 31st total of 37,800 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 39,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BBSI. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Barrett Business Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

In other news, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 1,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $111,460.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincent P. Price acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,375.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Barrett Business Services by 0.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 515,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,284,000 after buying an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Barrett Business Services by 4.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 274,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,965,000 after buying an additional 10,732 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 1.6% during the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 207,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 13.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 173,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,411,000 after purchasing an additional 20,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 1.6% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 172,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Barrett Business Services stock opened at $63.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $478.37 million, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.48. Barrett Business Services has a twelve month low of $62.84 and a twelve month high of $86.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.05.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 17.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Barrett Business Services will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.