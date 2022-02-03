Zacks: Analysts Expect FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.81 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) to post sales of $2.81 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for FirstEnergy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $3.02 billion. FirstEnergy posted sales of $2.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FirstEnergy will report full-year sales of $11.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.07 billion to $11.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $11.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.36 billion to $12.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow FirstEnergy.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 100,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after buying an additional 11,755 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares during the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FE opened at $42.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.86. FirstEnergy has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $42.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.85%.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

