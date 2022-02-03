Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Given “Buy” Rating at Stifel Nicolaus

Snap (NYSE:SNAP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 40.32% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Snap from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Snap from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Cowen cut shares of Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Snap from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.63.

Get Snap alerts:

Shares of Snap stock opened at $32.07 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Snap has a twelve month low of $28.02 and a twelve month high of $83.34. The stock has a market cap of $51.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.36 and a beta of 1.07.

In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total value of $220,429.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $223,563.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 256,340 shares of company stock worth $11,954,952.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap by 579.6% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap by 305.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Snap by 50.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 54.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.