Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wärtsilä Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions to the marine and energy markets. It serves merchant, offshore, cruise and ferry, navy and special vessel company. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WRTBY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. HSBC upgraded shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.25.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp stock opened at $2.36 on Wednesday. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a 1 year low of $1.87 and a 1 year high of $3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.73.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Company Profile

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp engages in the power business. It operates through the following segments: Wärtsilä Marine Power, Wärtsilä Marine Systems, Wärtsilä Voyage, Wärtsilä Energy, and Wärtsilä Portfolio Business. The Wärtsilä Marine Power segment focuses on comprehensive range of engine and propulsion solutions.

