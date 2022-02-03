National Bankshares Increases Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) Price Target to C$9.00

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) had its target price increased by National Bankshares from C$7.75 to C$9.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HWX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration to C$7.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$7.50 price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$8.35.

Get Headwater Exploration alerts:

Shares of HWX stock opened at C$7.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.69. Headwater Exploration has a one year low of C$2.94 and a one year high of C$7.35.

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$50.12 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Headwater Exploration will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Headwater Exploration

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company explores for petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interest in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; and Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook Shale located in New Brunswick.

See Also: Cost Basis

Receive News & Ratings for Headwater Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Headwater Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.