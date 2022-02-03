SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) Research Coverage Started at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a C$24.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$27.00 price objective on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SSR Mining has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$28.83.

TSE SSRM opened at C$20.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 4.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$21.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$20.94. SSR Mining has a 52-week low of C$17.29 and a 52-week high of C$25.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.41%.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

