Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) Price Target to C$76.00

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cormark dropped their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$65.00 to C$63.50 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$67.50 to C$75.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$60.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, upped their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$62.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Hardwoods Distribution has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$64.07.

TSE HDI opened at C$48.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.12, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$42.96 and its 200-day moving average price is C$40.05. Hardwoods Distribution has a fifty-two week low of C$27.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$49.58.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.71 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$471.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$568.61 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hardwoods Distribution will post 5.1799999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Hardwoods Distribution’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. Hardwoods Distribution’s dividend payout ratio is 6.66%.

About Hardwoods Distribution

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

