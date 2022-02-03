Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $106.00 price target on the coffee company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $112.00.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SBUX. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Starbucks from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Starbucks from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Starbucks from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Stephens upgraded Starbucks from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Starbucks from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $117.62.

Get Starbucks alerts:

SBUX stock opened at $97.73 on Wednesday. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $93.79 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The firm has a market cap of $114.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.94 and a 200 day moving average of $112.61.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.21%.

In related news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $701,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 267 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7,075.0% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 287 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.