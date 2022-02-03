Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has $126.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $121.00.

EW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $124.00.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $112.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $70.45 billion, a PE ratio of 47.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.16. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1 year low of $78.44 and a 1 year high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 26.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $3,902,745.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $1,117,707.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 178,210 shares of company stock valued at $21,244,617. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,339 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 5,346 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $1,721,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,819 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

