Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $71.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.48% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Berry Global is poised to gain from strength in its food & beverage and healthcare end markets, along with recovery in the construction space in the quarters ahead. Its focus on improving operational productivity, along with its partnerships across the value chain, is likely to be beneficial. Its investments in equipment technologies, advantaged film development and design for circularity are likely to boost its competency. For fiscal 2022, the company's organic sales are anticipated to grow 2% on a year-over-year basis. In the past year, its shares have outperformed the industry. However, escalating costs and expenses might put pressure on the company’s margins in the quarters ahead. High debt levels are expected to raise its financial obligations and hurt profitability. Foreign exchange headwinds are likely to affect its performance.”

BERY has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Berry Global Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.23.

Shares of BERY opened at $67.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.32. Berry Global Group has a twelve month low of $50.86 and a twelve month high of $74.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.61 and a 200-day moving average of $66.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Berry Global Group news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $1,035,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BERY. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 85.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

