UBS Group Upgrades Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) to Buy

UBS Group upgraded shares of Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $620.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $880.00.

ALGN has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Align Technology to a buy rating and set a $810.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $575.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $750.00 to $675.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Align Technology has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $701.67.

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $505.62 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $583.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $641.48. The firm has a market cap of $39.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.37, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology has a 1 year low of $432.09 and a 1 year high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Align Technology will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total value of $3,515,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total transaction of $2,097,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Align Technology by 160.0% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 78.3% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 41 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the third quarter valued at $27,000. 84.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

