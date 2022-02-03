Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $35.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Phillips Edison & Company Inc. is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc. is based in CINCINNATI. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PECO. Wolfe Research began coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Phillips Edison & Company Inc from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company Inc from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Phillips Edison & Company Inc presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.25.

Shares of PECO opened at $32.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.32. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a 12 month low of $26.51 and a 12 month high of $36.35.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.34). Sell-side analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company Inc will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,754,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the third quarter worth $44,952,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the third quarter worth $36,119,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the third quarter worth $36,084,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the third quarter worth $35,357,000. Institutional investors own 19.36% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc Company Profile

