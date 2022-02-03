William Blair Comments on Woodward, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:WWD)

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) – Research analysts at William Blair raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Woodward in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 1st. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now expects that the technology company will earn $1.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.91. William Blair also issued estimates for Woodward’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.35 EPS.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Woodward had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 9.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WWD. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Woodward from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.50.

Shares of WWD stock opened at $111.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.55. Woodward has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $130.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Woodward by 6.6% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Woodward by 8.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 643,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,061,000 after purchasing an additional 49,473 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Woodward during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,825,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodward in the third quarter worth $1,585,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodward in the third quarter worth $231,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 9,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $1,121,068.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Woodward’s payout ratio is 20.44%.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

