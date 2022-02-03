B. Riley Comments on The Bank of Princeton’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BPRN)

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) – Investment analysts at B. Riley cut their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Bank of Princeton in a research note issued on Monday, January 31st. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the company will earn $0.72 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.73. B. Riley also issued estimates for Bank of Princeton’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Bank of Princeton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPRN opened at $31.56 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.07. Bank of Princeton has a 12-month low of $23.98 and a 12-month high of $32.05. The firm has a market cap of $213.35 million, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.60.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BPRN. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of Princeton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,565,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Princeton by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Bank of Princeton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of Princeton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Bank of Princeton by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 336,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,052,000 after purchasing an additional 16,896 shares during the last quarter. 35.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of Princeton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.82%.

Bank of Princeton Company Profile

The Bank of Princeton engages in the provision of personal, business lending, and deposit services. It offers traditional retail banking solutions, one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans including home equity loans and lines of credit.

