Short Interest in Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) Increases By 38.9%

Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 222,900 shares, a growth of 38.9% from the December 31st total of 160,500 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 987,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

In other Applied UV news, President Max Munn purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.01 per share, for a total transaction of $50,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied UV alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied UV in the second quarter worth $144,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Applied UV by 53.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 9,024 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Applied UV by 32.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 8,817 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Applied UV in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Applied UV by 884.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. 2.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied UV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of AUVI stock opened at $1.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.36 and a 200-day moving average of $5.43. Applied UV has a 12-month low of $1.48 and a 12-month high of $35.78. The firm has a market cap of $21.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.34.

Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Applied UV had a negative return on equity of 37.95% and a negative net margin of 71.32%. The company had revenue of $3.55 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied UV will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Applied UV

Applied UV, Inc designs, develops, and markets air purification and infection control products in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial, municipal, and residential markets in the United States. The company offers solutions and products in air purification under the Airocide brand and label and disinfection of hard surfaces under the Lumicide brand.

Recommended Story: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Applied UV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied UV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.