Analysts Set Expectations for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report issued on Sunday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $3.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.04. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $561.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.46 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 43.59% and a return on equity of 22.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.55.

WAL stock opened at $98.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $70.69 and a 52 week high of $124.93.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, CEO Kenneth Vecchione bought 5,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $97.81 per share, for a total transaction of $489,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAL. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,595,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,573,000 after buying an additional 1,452,085 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 13,012.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 658,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,644,000 after buying an additional 653,353 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,124,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,864,000 after buying an additional 574,248 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1,792.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 412,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,291,000 after buying an additional 390,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,835,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,098,923,000 after buying an additional 360,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

