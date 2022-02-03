$428.23 Million in Sales Expected for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) will post $428.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $426.00 million to $432.00 million. FactSet Research Systems posted sales of $391.79 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will report full year sales of $1.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover FactSet Research Systems.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $424.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.41 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 43.24% and a net margin of 24.94%. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FDS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $352.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $400.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $308.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Northcoast Research raised FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $436.40.

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $428.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 40.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.81. FactSet Research Systems has a 12 month low of $294.21 and a 12 month high of $495.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $454.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $416.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.12%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 735 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.24, for a total value of $331,661.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.02, for a total value of $1,055,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,735 shares of company stock worth $2,573,011 in the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 347.8% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

