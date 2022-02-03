$428.23 Million in Sales Expected for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 3rd, 2022

Analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) will post $428.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $426.00 million to $432.00 million. FactSet Research Systems posted sales of $391.79 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will report full year sales of $1.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover FactSet Research Systems.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $424.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.41 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 43.24% and a net margin of 24.94%. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FDS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $352.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $400.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $308.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Northcoast Research raised FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $436.40.

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $428.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 40.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.81. FactSet Research Systems has a 12 month low of $294.21 and a 12 month high of $495.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $454.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $416.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.12%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 735 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.24, for a total value of $331,661.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.02, for a total value of $1,055,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,735 shares of company stock worth $2,573,011 in the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 347.8% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Further Reading: Return On Assets

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FactSet Research Systems (FDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS)

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.