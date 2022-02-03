Financial Analysis: NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) vs. Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO)

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) and Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NeuroPace and Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeuroPace $41.14 million 4.65 -$24.28 million N/A N/A Inovio Pharmaceuticals $7.41 million 108.74 -$166.41 million ($1.09) -3.51

NeuroPace has higher revenue and earnings than Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for NeuroPace and Inovio Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeuroPace 1 1 3 0 2.40 Inovio Pharmaceuticals 0 5 1 0 2.17

NeuroPace presently has a consensus target price of $21.20, indicating a potential upside of 169.38%. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $12.60, indicating a potential upside of 228.98%. Given Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Inovio Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than NeuroPace.

Profitability

This table compares NeuroPace and Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeuroPace -66.77% N/A -25.15% Inovio Pharmaceuticals -3,391.88% -44.10% -38.08%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.8% of NeuroPace shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.2% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NeuroPace beats Inovio Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

NeuroPace Company Profile

NeuroPace, Inc. operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely. The company sells its products to hospital facilities for initial RNS system implant procedures and for replacement procedures. NeuroPace, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B. Weiner on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, PA.

