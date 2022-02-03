ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of ResMed (NYSE:RMD) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

RMD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ResMed from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ResMed from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday. CLSA upgraded shares of ResMed from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ResMed from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $265.50.

NYSE:RMD opened at $237.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $34.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.82, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.30. ResMed has a one year low of $179.37 and a one year high of $301.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $249.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $894.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.49 million. ResMed had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 28.12%. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ResMed will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 47.32%.

In other ResMed news, Director Carol Burt sold 1,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.80, for a total transaction of $321,439.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.94, for a total transaction of $1,373,009.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,481 shares of company stock worth $12,659,052. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,897 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,638 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

